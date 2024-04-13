Stars Arrested in 2021

Stars arrested so far this year (and it's only April!) - from Morgan Wallen and Zachery Tyler Bryan .... Country singer Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville for allegedly thowing a chair from a rooftop bar. It's only mid April, but still several big-name stars have already been put in handcuffs and taken into a police station while getting arrested.

Country music singer Morgan Wallen made headlines in early April when he threw a chair off the rood of a Nashville bar as sources claim he was suffering from heartbreak. He still earned 6 ACM nominations just days later. Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin got arrested after she threw a used feminine item at a bartender in a bar. She was taken in to face cops as the Biebers said little. Austin North from the show Outer Banks had a scuffle in Las Vegas and he blamed it on his crippling anxiety issues. Home Improvement star Zachery Tyler Bryan was also cuffed after a DUI in Riverside California. Rapper Tekashi 69 was arrested for domestic violence. More recently, a former colleague of Howard Stern beat her boyfriend so badly in the front seat of a car, she was cuffed. With eight months left in the year, there is no telling what is next, but here is a look at what already happened to these luminaries that disrespected the law.

