Snowfall in Fitchburg and Surrounding Areas

As the storm continues to make its way through Massachusetts , the conditions in Fitchburg changed from sleet to snow early Thursday morning. However, the city is hovering right around the freezing mark, so it's a wet, heavy snow. And it followed hours of rain and sleet with the switch to snow happening at around midnight. The roads aren't great and it's not quite enough snow to plow in some spots in central Massachusetts , but the salt and sand isn't really doing enough either.

So, driving through it is messy and the crusty slush very easily catches your tire. Both Interstate 290 and 190 and back roads were bad early in the morning. Worcester, however, was a bit worse than Fitchburg. Fitchburg and surrounding areas are expected to get about 1 to 3 inches of snow, with some isolated areas getting up to four inches. As they are every storm system, neighbors in Salisbury are on high alert for expected precipitation and the 60 mile an hour wind that will come with it

