Sir Jim Ratcliffe's attempts to take Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United

It was over seven weeks ago when Sir Jim Ratcliffe went public (see below) about his attempts to take Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United . The Man U minority shareholder insisting that he wouldn’t get ‘dragged into’ talking about Newcastle United insisting on proper negotiated compensation to cut short Ashworth’s gardening leave . Then he did exactly that, very much talking about Newcastle United not willing to roll over and let him (Sir Jim Ratcliffe ) and Man U take liberties.

The minority Man U shareholder an absolute embarrassment with his spoilt child tantrum, as United won’t just let him get his own way on the cheap. After his pathetic comments, Sir Jim Ratcliffe was then schooled as to what the reality is with the Dan Ashworth situation, with experienced and highly respected Brighton CEO Paul Barber explaining (see below) exactly how things work. That Manchester United and Ratcliffe can’t just bully their way to get what they want, that they have to do things properly and professionally, just as Newcastle United did when taking on Dan Ashworth, paying an amount of money that Brighton found acceptable that released Ashworth from his contractual period of gardening leav

