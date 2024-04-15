Sheffield Wednesday's Manager Frustrated with Another Home Draw

Following a third home draw in a row - it’s not just losses that kill you at this time of year - the pain was etched all over the face of Sheffield Wednesday ’s young manager in his post-match musings. ‘It’s hard to take’, he said on more than one occasion; try four or five times.

Whereas the Owls’ admirable midweek recovery from two goals down to take a point against a play-off side in Norwich City at Hillsborough felt like a bit of a win in the circumstances, the same could not be said about Saturday’s game against Stoke City, which felt like a loss in truth. It was another day when Wednesday were well placed to move out of the drop zone for the first time since August 12, but again fluffed their chance. It’s becoming a maddening and debilitating habit. Much like with their Good Friday fixture against Swansea City, which also ended 1-1, one big moment went against the hosts and it was enough. Wednesday had been structured and orderly, only for the mask to fatally slip on 76 minutes. The same minute which saw Swansea equalise at S6 just over a fortnight earlier coincidentally. Tyreece Campbell’s clever pass sent substitute Luke Cundle - whose run had been left untracked - clear down the left channe

