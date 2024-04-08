Seven Signs You Should Never Ignore for Your Oral Health

When it comes to your health the body can often give early warnings of problems. But some of these can appear minor and it is tempting to ignore them as just an irritation to live with. But according to dentists there are some things you should never just leave as they could be a sign of something more serious. The Bright & White dental team has come up with seven signs you should always act on if you spot them in your mouth.
The London-based team advise: "Don’t ignore these oral health warning signs and symptoms. From bleeding gums to bad breath to tooth sensitivity to toothache to sores in the mouth, these warning signs can indicate serious dental health issues and can worsen into larger problems if left untreated." They added: "Regular dental check-ups and sufficient dental hygiene can prevent these warning signs and symptoms and stop them leading to even more severe conditions." The team recommends you should speak to your dentist today if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms: Jaw Pain If you are experiencing pain in your jaw, this could be a warning sign of sinus problems, arthritis, teeth grinding and clenching, gingivitis and gum disease, jaw dislocation, or a temporomandibular disorder (TMD). Bleeding Gums Bleeding gums are a symptom of gum disease. It is normal to bleed occasionally if brushing too hard, but consistent bleeding when brushing your teeth is a sign of gingivitis, which can worsen to periodontiti
Oral Health Dental Health Warning Signs Symptoms Dentists Bleeding Gums Tooth Sensitivity Toothache Sores In The Mouth Jaw Pain
