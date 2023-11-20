Sequins and Over-50s: A Fashion Dilemma

Sequins are high up the list of things that can make the over-50s look dowdy. READ MORE:Let’s just come straight out and admit it: it’s lovely to be asked to parties in the lead-up to Christmas, but not so much fun working out what to wear for them.

There are two considerations when it comes to dressing for a party at this time of year and they’re the opposite sides of the same coin: on the one hand you need to look extra festive and inject the sparkle factor; then again, you don’t want to look too Christmas baubly. You also really do not want to buy something that might as well have ‘Two Weeks In December Only’ graffitied all over it. That’s a waste of money and you won’t feel good in it. For starters, I would say give sequins a swerve. Even though they’re a Christmas party classic, sequins are high up the list of things that can make the over-50s look dowdy in an ‘occasion dress’ way. They’re also surprisingly hot to wea





🏆 6. DailyMailUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How drag influenced fashion – and fashion influenced dragHow drag queens conquered fashion magazines, catwalks and couture from RuPaul's Drag Race UK and beyond.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Red Fashion Trend: London Fashion Week's Favourite ColourAt London Fashion Week, designers were on red alert for the red fashion trend. Christopher Kane, Nensi Dojaka and more made bold statements with red dresses.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Newsreader creator teases ‘sex, sequins, and Kylie Minogue’ as series returnsAustralian drama The Newsreader returns with actors Anna Torv and Sam Reid, but what’s in store for their characters Helen and Dale? Creator Michael Lucas tells OK! all about it

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Kendall Jenner Ushers In Party Season In Disco SequinsAt her sister Kim Kardashian’s birthday soirée in Beverly Hills, Kendall Jenner turned-heads in a gold sequin dress that epitomises festive celebrations.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Lady Gaga Pairs Her New Wolf Cut With A Mick Jagger-Worthy Sequined JumpsuitThe Grammy-winning singer has leaned into sequins, leather, and shag haircuts – with good reason.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham wears dreamy bodycon sequin dress in the M&S Christmas advertHannah sparkled in sequins for Marks & Spencer's 2023 Christmas campaign

Source: hellomag - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »