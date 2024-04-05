Sentencing Council's new guidelines undermine equality before the law

Equality before the law has been a cornerstone of British democracy since Magna Carta. Yet this sacred principle of our justice system has just been condemned to a slow, painful death by the Sentencing Council for England and Wales, the official body that sets guidelines for judges and magistrates. For the first time, British courts have been instructed to pass lighter sentences on criminals from 'deprived' or 'difficult' backgrounds.

The Council's absurd new rules list a dozen alleged 'mitigating factors' that beaks should consider sympathetically when sentencing socially disadvantaged offenders. These include poverty, low educational attainment, insecure housing and, inevitably, experience of discrimination. These execrable guidelines –which came into force on Monday despite warnings from Justice Secretary Alex Chalk that they are 'inaccurate' – are a disgrace. Yes, those at the bottom of society may be more likely to flout the la

