Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Cambuslang

This 'remarkable' semi-detached villa is currently for sale within a 'popular' area in Cambuslang . It is located close to transport links , 'impressive schools', and local amenities . Downstairs, the house consists of an 'entrance vestibule', a reception hallway, a good-sized lounge, a second living room, a modern open-plan kitchen , and a dining area .
It is currently on the market for offers over £440,000 and is being listed by Slater Hogg & Howison Burnside.
