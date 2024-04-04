Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Cambuslang

This 'remarkable' semi-detached villa is currently for sale within a 'popular' area in Cambuslang . It is located close to transport links , 'impressive schools', and local amenities . Downstairs, the house consists of an 'entrance vestibule', a reception hallway, a good-sized lounge, a second living room, a modern open-plan kitchen , and a dining area .

It is currently on the market for offers over £440,000 and is being listed by Slater Hogg & Howison Burnside.

Semi-Detached Villa For Sale Cambuslang Transport Links Schools Local Amenities Open-Plan Kitchen Dining Area Slater Hogg & Howison Burnside

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Exquisite' four-bedroom villa for sale near GlasgowThis 'exquisite' four-bedroom semi-detached villa is currently for sale in Cambuslang.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Watch as Arsenal lead Aston Villa 4-0 in Women's League Cup semi-finalFollow live BBC coverage as Arsenal face Aston Villa in the Women's League Cup semi-final.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Aston Villa 2 Wolves 0: Why are Villa so good at defending leads?Aston Villa tightened their hold on a top-four finish with an efficient win - this is how they did it

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Cambuslang Waterloo Road and Apprentice star named as charity ambassadorReece Donnelly has been working with the charity for over a year and has just been announced as their newest ambassador.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Cambuslang Harriers make club history at Cross Country ChampionshipsIt has been a busy and successful spell for the club of late

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Cambuslang Rangers boss says club needs investment and backing from fansPaul McColl says what little money Camby have comes from him finding sponsorship

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »