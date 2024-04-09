Scientists Warn Earth's Demise Could Be More Violent Than Expected

Scientists say our sun could crush parts of the solar system to dust as it dies. READ MORE:We all know the end of the world will come eventually - but what exactly will this look like? In a new study, scientists have warned that Earth 's demise could be even more violent and chaotic than we thought. Our planet will be swallowed by our expanding sun, according to researchers from the University of Warwick. Meanwhile, other planets in the solar system will be 'crushed and ground to dust'.

Thankfully, there's no need to panic just yet, as the scientists say this will likely happen in around six billion years. Scientists say that the solar system may one day be destroyed by the sun as it swallows up the Earth and grinds other bodies into dust. Luckily for us, scientists think there is another 6 billion years before this happens READ MORE: The gruesome fate of every planet when the Sun dies Advertisement Stars like our sun generate light and heat by crushing hydrogen atoms into helium under the enormous forces of gravity. However, all stars only have a limited amount of hydrogen, and when this starts to run out, the forces that keep the star stable are tipped out of balance. Starting in about five billion years, our sun will burn through the hydrogen in its core, before ballooning outwards to more than 200 times its original size as it starts to burn helium in its outer layer

Sun Solar System Dust Earth Planets Demise Violent Chaotic Hydrogen Helium Gravity Stability Balance

