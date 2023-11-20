Sailors Play Heavy Metal Music to Deter Killer Whale Attacks

Sailors in southwestern Europe have been struggling with an increase in attacks. Animal behaviouralists say they don't know why killer whales are acting this way. Sailors have started to blast out heavy metal music through underwater speakers in a bid to stop killer whales ramming boats in southwestern Europe. Such attacks have become a big problem in the region — but animal behaviouralists have no idea why they are on the rise or what is causing the creatures to act this way.

It has got so bad that pods of killer whales have even been known to damage boats and capsize vessels, with sailors resorting to desperate measures in an effort to deter the attacks. Some say playing heavy metal music is a 'game changer' in tackling the problem, but others aren't convinced. Boat operators have shared their tips on social media platforms such as Facebook, including via a group called 'Orca Attack Reports' which has 60,000 members





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 6. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Heavy by Young Fathers named Scottish Album of the YearYoung Fathers latest album Heavy Heavy was named Scottish Album of the Year at an award ceremony in Stirling on Thursday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »

Heavy Heavy by Young Fathers named Scottish Album of the YearYoung Fathers latest album Heavy Heavy was named Scottish Album of the Year at an award ceremony in Stirling on Thursday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 17. / 72,072 Read more »

Build-up to West Ham & Aston Villa in Europe before Liverpool and Brighton playFollow live text & score updates from matchday three in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 85. / 22,68 Read more »

West Ham & Aston Villa in Europe before Liverpool and Brighton playFollow live text & score updates from matchday three in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »

Arsenal sent Sevilla home ‘screwed’ as they ‘currently play best in Europe’, says Sergio RamosSergio Ramos believes Arsenal, along with Real Madrid, 'currently play best in Europe', after his Sevilla side fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Gunners on Tuesday.

Source: F365 - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Rich Eisen Q&A: On Chiefs-Dolphins, doing play-by-play, and an alternate reality at TurnerThe NFL Network host and play-by-play voice talks about the mega-game in Germany on Sunday, where he'd be without NFL Network and more.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 105. / 22,5 Read more »