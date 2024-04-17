Rishi Sunak's Ambitious Plan to Ban Future Generations from Smoking Passes Initial Stage

Rishi Sunak 's ambitious plan to ban future generations from smoking has successfully passed its initial stage in the House of Commons, despite facing opposition from within his own party ranks.
"The principle of equality under the law is a fundamental one. It underpins many of my personal beliefs," declared Ms Badenoch on X, previously known as Twitter, before casting her vote. She remarked: "We should not treat legally competent adults differently in this way, where people born a day apart will have permanently different rights."
This wave of ministerial disapproval follows comments from senior Tories, including ex-prime minister Liz Truss, who indicated they would oppose the Bill due to concerns over personal freedom. Ex-Tory chair Brendan Clarke-Smith warned of a slippery slope, questioning: "What next? A ban on alcohol? A ban on takeaways? I would declare an interest in both of those. Both of these are bad for us when they are not done responsibly. But we are adults, these are our choices, these are not the state's choice."
A number of current ministers also cast votes against the bill, including Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, culture minister Julia Lopez, and communities minister Lee Rowley.
Rishi Sunak Smoking Ban Tobacco And Vapes Bill Smoke-Free Generation House Of Commons Opposition Preventable Illness UK
