Residents in social housing fear for children's health due to structural issues

Residents at a social housing estate in Bangor, County Down, are living in fear over major structural issues with their houses. Many of them are families dealing with complex mental and physical needs. Some residents feel that they are being treated differently because they are on benefits. They are unable to withhold rent until the issues are resolved, unlike private tenants.

The money for rent is paid directly from their benefits, but regardless of how it is paid, they believe they should have a safe house. One resident, the mother of a severely disabled child, is concerned that the damp and mouldy conditions in her daughter's bedroom could make her sick before a major operation





Read more:

