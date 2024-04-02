Remembering a Loved One

We spent my childhood playing on the swings and browsing in the supermarket. He was part of my every day, and he was an ally, who listened to what I had to say, but had the final word. His youth was spent travelling for work and navigating the alpha state that brown men are born into, but I’m told that he changed when I was born; he became lighter, happier and softer. His health began deteriorating in the summer of 2023, but his death felt like it came out of nowhere.
A month before he died, we were dancing together, laughing and eating biryani. I think he knew it was almost his time, though. It felt like he was trying to tick off his remaining bucket list items, even visiting Pakistan for a family occasion in December 2023. He travelled 18 hours to touchdown on the soil he remembered so fondly, soaking up the winter sun and laughing out loud with family members he hadn’t seen for years. He danced, ate and chilled to his heart's desire, only to pass away a few days later
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »