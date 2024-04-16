Record Store Day 2024: Where to Find Exclusive Vinyl in Liverpool

The annual event takes place on April 20 and sees record stores provide exclusive vinyl for music lovers they can't find anywhere else for a limited release period.

Defend Vinyl Established in 2016 and selling records ranging from indie, emo, punk, soul, hip hop and classics new and used, all second-hand stock is professionally cleaned, and this service is available to you in-store with a small fee. Defend Vinyl has been part of Record Store Day since 2018. Skeleton Records Established in 1972, and located in Birkenhead with its eye-catching entrance of a skeleton, catering to all different music tastes from indie, jazz and metal. Stocking 200,000 new and second-hand vinyls. This store is every music lover's dream. They also sell DVDs, CDs and music videos.

Good Time Records Opened in 2002, Good Time Records sells and buys CDs and vinyls. Have a browse through the many bins they have in store as they have thousands of albums to choose from ranging from all genres.

