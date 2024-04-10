Quarter of Cat Owners in England Warned of £500 Fine for Not Microchipping

A quarter of cat owners in England have been given a 60-day warning about a new £500 fine. Experts are urging them to ensure their cats are microchipped before the new law takes effect in two months time. From June 10, 2024, all cats in England must be microchipped and registered on a database by the time they are 20 weeks old. With just 60 days remaining, Go.Compare Pet Insurance experts are reminding cat owners to prepare for the new regulations.

According to data from the comparison site, 22% of UK cats are not microchipped. READ MORE: This means that these owners could face a fine of up to £500 once the new regulation is enforced in England. The new Government regulation mandates that all cats over 20 weeks old must be microchipped by a trained professional such as a vet or local rescue and rehoming centre. Microchips store pet data on a database, simplifying access to vital information during routine check-ups and helping vets contact you if your pet is found. Details stored include: Rhys Jones, pet insurance spokesperson said: “With this new legislation approaching, we want to encourage as many cat owners as possible to get their cats booked in to be microchipped. We know that many pet owners will have already got their cats microchipped, but for those who haven’t, it will become the law as of June 1

Cat Owners England Fine Microchipping Law Regulations Database Pet Insurance

