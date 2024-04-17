Pupils Sent Home Amid Uniform Row at Salford High School

Pupils have been sent home from school amid a row over new uniform rules at a high school in Salford .

Parents told the Manchester Evening News that their children were sent home on the first day of the new term on Tuesday to address the uniform breaches. But they say some of the rules are unnecessary and don't think it's fair for the uniform to change during the middle of a school year. "My child has been sent home, I don't know how long for. I just think it's outrageous how they can do that. Kids are struggling with their mental health since Covid, to get back in school, and now they've implemented this, not even in September, it's just horrendous."

"If they were going to enforce all of this, then it should be in September at the start of the school year, not now at the most important time for these young people." NLEs are headteachers and trust leaders with strong experience of school improvement. They support underperforming schools, helping them to identify and address areas in need of improvement, including leadership, governance and finances.

Pupils School Uniform Rules Dispute Salford Buile Hill Academy Education Tights Shoes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pupils sent home in school uniform row as trust brings in new rulesParents have blasted the new rules as 'outrageous'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

LIVE: No trains between Salford and Manchester due to police incident near Salford CentralNo trains are running between Salford Crescent and Victoria

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Salford mayor and MP speak out over 1,200 home plan for Swinton Park golf course'I think we are in a very strong position in policy and strategy terms for defending this for the purposes of recreation and golf'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Teenage girl sent home from school over 'lingerie outfit' refused to returnKaris Wilson was sent home from school after a male teacher said her outfit made him feel 'awkward'.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Builder had '24 hours to live' after GP sent him home with just antibioticsStephen Brown had two blood clots that could have been fatal after they were left undiagnosed by his GP surgery who thought he had an infection.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Top general sent home from Afghanistan after ‘drinking champagne with colleagues’A senior British general was sent home from Afghanistan after he was caught drinking champagne with his colleagues.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »