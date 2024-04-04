Professor criticises National Education Union's campaign to abolish Ofsted

Professor Julia Waters has criticised the National Education Union's campaign. The sister of tragic headteacher Ruth Perry has slammed Britain's largest teaching union over its campaign to abolish Ofsted. Professor Julia Waters said the National Education Union (NEU) should 'work constructively' with the inspectorate following her sister's suicide. She said the union risks 'squandering' a real opportunity for change with its extreme stance.

On Wednesday, delegates at the NEU's annual conference voted for a 'public facing' campaign calling for Ofsted to be scrapped. The motion also called on the union to advise its members to 'refuse to work' as Ofsted inspectors until 'full reform has been implemented'

