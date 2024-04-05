Preston North End Manager Sees Noah Mawene as Future Captain

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes that 19-year-old Noah Mawene has a bright future and can captain the team in the coming years. Mawene recently made his full Championship debut, impressing Lowe with his performance.
Despite losing the match, Mawene's efforts have been consistent throughout the season, and Lowe believes he has the right attitude and technical skills to succeed. The manager has always been supportive of young players and is confident in their abilities.
