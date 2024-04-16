Premier League ensures clarity on relegation fate for teams appealing points deductions

The Premier League has said it is doing all it can to ensure relegated teams will know their fate when the 2023/24 season ends, regardless of whether they have appealed against points deductions .
A league statement says: “Everton Football Club has appealed the decision of an independent commission to impose a two-point deduction on the club following its admission of a breach of the Premier League ’s profitability and sustainability rules. The league update suggests the next 10 days or so could be pivotal in deciding who out of Forest and Everton survive in the top flight. They meet at Goodison Park on Sunday before the Reds' appeal hearing goes before an independent commission in the days following the match. Then will come the Everton decision.
Premier League Relegation Points Deductions Appeal Football Financial Fair Play
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »