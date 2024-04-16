Premier League ensures clarity on relegation fate for teams appealing points deductions

The Premier League has said it is doing all it can to ensure relegated teams will know their fate when the 2023/24 season ends, regardless of whether they have appealed against points deductions .

A league statement says: “Everton Football Club has appealed the decision of an independent commission to impose a two-point deduction on the club following its admission of a breach of the Premier League ’s profitability and sustainability rules. The league update suggests the next 10 days or so could be pivotal in deciding who out of Forest and Everton survive in the top flight. They meet at Goodison Park on Sunday before the Reds' appeal hearing goes before an independent commission in the days following the match. Then will come the Everton decision.

Premier League Relegation Points Deductions Appeal Football Financial Fair Play

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The ten best players of the 2023/24 Premier League season so farMore than half of the list is made up of title-chasing Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City players but there is room for those excelling elsewhere too.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Opta predicted final 2023/24 Premier League tableInteresting - Opta predicted final 2023/24 Premier League table

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League clubs' agents fees for the 2023/24 season revealedThe amount of money paid by Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs in agents fees for the 2023/24 season has been made public. This includes fees paid to intermediaries and agents during the last two transfer windows. The total amount spent by all 20 PL clubs last season was £318m.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Official Premier League announcement - Step forward as Premier League clubs agree VAR changeThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League injury list as Man United dealt another and Man City wait on starThe Premier League is back in full swing after some sumptuous Premier League action this week.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League could get SIX Champions League places next seasonPremier League could get six Champions League places next season.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »