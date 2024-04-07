Plane aborts landing after hitting runway sideways and bouncing

Passengers on board this plane yesterday were in for a nervy trip, after it hit the runway sideways and then bounced. The landing had to be aborted after both sets of wheels touched down, but failed to smoothly get traction. Pilots had to fly back into the air, then circle around to touch back down safely. Video shared by EU Plane Spotters showed the hair-raising moment the Aer Lingus plane came down in Dublin buffeted by strong winds .
'Woah, woah! Gosh,' the man filming can be heard to exclaim as he watched the plane try to land after flying from Venice. This was not the only plane to come into difficulties in the difficult weather conditions. People travelling by plane in general yesterday were in for bumpy flights – if they took off at al
Plane Landing Runway Abort Bounce Traction Pilots Fly Air Touch Down Safely Video Aer Lingus Dublin Strong Winds Difficulties Weather Conditions Bumpy Flights
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »