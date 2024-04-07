Plane aborts landing after hitting runway sideways and bouncing

Passengers on board this plane yesterday were in for a nervy trip, after it hit the runway sideways and then bounced. The landing had to be aborted after both sets of wheels touched down, but failed to smoothly get traction. Pilots had to fly back into the air, then circle around to touch back down safely. Video shared by EU Plane Spotters showed the hair-raising moment the Aer Lingus plane came down in Dublin buffeted by strong winds .

'Woah, woah! Gosh,' the man filming can be heard to exclaim as he watched the plane try to land after flying from Venice. This was not the only plane to come into difficulties in the difficult weather conditions. People travelling by plane in general yesterday were in for bumpy flights – if they took off at al

Plane Landing Runway Abort Bounce Traction Pilots Fly Air Touch Down Safely Video Aer Lingus Dublin Strong Winds Difficulties Weather Conditions Bumpy Flights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pilot and co-pilot fell asleep for 28 minutes during Indonesian flightPilots fell asleep while in charge of an Airbus plane full of passengers.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Airlines are making plane seats more uncomfortable – with economy passengers hit hardest, finds survey...Everyone’s saying the same thing about travel hack for sitting in the aisle seat on a plane – and it’ll make travelling a lot more comfy

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Passengers scream as plane rocked by powerful turbulence in videoPassengers encountered violent turbulence during a flight from Lhasa to Chengdu, China.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

– I know how ‘suicidal’ pilot perfectly entombed plane & passengers benea...MH370 flight plan reveals pilot ‘added extra fuel & oxygen to plane in bid to ditch jet in perfect spot to disappear

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Passengers 'feel sick' after seeing mum and toddler's 'shameful' act on planeA baffled onlooked snapped a picture of the scene and shared it on social media - with many agreeing it was disgusting.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Jet2, BA, Easyjet, Ryanair and TUI passengers should never wear shorts on planeA flight attendant has shared a viral TikTok video with tips on what not to do on a plane. 'Don't or try not to wear shorts when you're on an aeroplane,' he warned

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »