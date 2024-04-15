Pereira KO'd Hill before asking to fight again in three weeks

Pereira KO'd Hill before asking to fight again in three weeksseemingly put himself forward as a potential opponent by sharing a photo of him menacingly staring at Pereira as he walked to the Octagon at UFC 300.Tom Aspinall snubs Brock Lesnar as he names retired heavyweight legend as dream opponent

After a few seconds, the camera cuts off and it’s currently unclear if the potential rivals had a conversation before boarding their respective flights.New footage shows obscene gesture that led to UFC fighter punching fanCredit: Tom Aspinall - TikTok“When you think about him moving up to heavyweight, you got Jones, you got Aspinall,” he said at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference.

“The list goes on and on in that heavyweight division. The heavyweight division is nasty. I don’t know if that’s the right move for him.

Pereira Hill Knockout Rematch UFC

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC fans think Alex Pereira trolled rival Israel Adesanya after Jamahal Hill victoryAlex Pereira sent a message to his rival Israel Adesanya.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

UFC 300: Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill to retain light-heavyweight titleAlex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill in the first round to retain his light-heavyweight title at UFC 300 in Las Vegas.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Alex Pereira destroys Jamahal Hill in the first round to defend title at UFC 300Alex Pereira stopped Jamahal Hill.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Predictions and Odds for UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill highlights loaded fight cardBrett Appley breaks down three fights from the UFC 300 card, which he says is one of the best cards in a long time.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Alex Pereira to Defend Light Heavyweight Title Against Jamahal HillLight heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will make his first title defence against Jamahal Hill, marking his return to the ring since winning the title in November. Rapper Drake has placed a significant bet on Pereira to win the fight.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Audrey McGraw, 22, shares rare PDA-filled photo with Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend, 43Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three daughters, all grown up

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »