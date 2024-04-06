Passengers warned of ejection for photographing on the tarmac

Flyers on popular budget airlines including Jet2 , Ryanair , easyJet and TUI may face ejection if they breach a lesser-known rule regarding photographing on the tarmac. It comes after a viral TikTok video by one holidaymaker who was removed from his flight after an innocent mistake has shed light on the guideline.

Jimmy Mitchell shared his stressful experience on social media while waiting for further instructions at the airport terminal after being asked to get off a Jetstar flight from Sydney to Brisbane. The father had taken out his phone to snap a quick photo of his wife Pauline and their pair of children boarding the aircraft. However, there was a rule against the use of phones on the tarmac while the aircraft was in the refuelling process. On his removal from the flight, an irritated Mr Mitchell commented: "This is the worst experience I've ever had flying.

Flyers Budget Airlines Jet2 Ryanair Easyjet TUI Ejection Photographing Tarmac Viral Tiktok Holidaymaker Removed Mistake Guideline Father Family Boarding Aircraft Rule Phone Use Refuelling Frustration

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flyers coach John Tortorella ejected, reluctant to leave bench in loss vs. LightningTortorella was being honored as part of the 20th anniversary of the Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup championship.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov to join Flyers 2 years after arrest, military service: SourceFedotov was drafted by the Flyers nearly nine years ago.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Amazon's £18 Ryanair-friendly cabin backpack loved by hundreds of flyersOne Amazon reviewer said: 'Fits perfectly under the airplane seat, sits nicely on the shoulders, very comfortable.'

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Labour MPs reject Union Jack election flyers amid far-right concernsLABOUR'S use of the Union flag is “definitely detrimental” in areas with large ethnic minority populations, an MP has warned amid unease about…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Argos cabin case that could save flyers £65 with British Airways slashed to £35The bargain luggage offers an impressive 39-litre capacity while weighing under 2kg.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Wayne Simmonds retires; forward will sign 1-day contract with Flyers, who will celebrate forward in AprilOf his 1,037 career games, 584 came with the Flyers from 2011-12 to 2018-19.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »