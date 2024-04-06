Passengers warned of ejection for photographing on the tarmac

Flyers on popular budget airlines including Jet2 , Ryanair , easyJet and TUI may face ejection if they breach a lesser-known rule regarding photographing on the tarmac. It comes after a viral TikTok video by one holidaymaker who was removed from his flight after an innocent mistake has shed light on the guideline.
Jimmy Mitchell shared his stressful experience on social media while waiting for further instructions at the airport terminal after being asked to get off a Jetstar flight from Sydney to Brisbane. The father had taken out his phone to snap a quick photo of his wife Pauline and their pair of children boarding the aircraft. However, there was a rule against the use of phones on the tarmac while the aircraft was in the refuelling process. On his removal from the flight, an irritated Mr Mitchell commented: "This is the worst experience I've ever had flying.
