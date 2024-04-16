Only a third of US adults believe Trump did something illegal in the hush money case , but half of Americans would consider him unfit to be president if he is convicted
When the selection process got under way on Monday, prospective jurors filed past Trump into the rows of a dingy courtroom. Some strained their necks for a glance at the 77-year-old, according to the. Trump stood and turned after the judge introduced him as the defendant, giving them a strained smile.
Polisi said that a big issue for the court to deal with was that of “stealth jurors”, those who had already made up their minds about whether Trump was innocent or guilty. For all his braggadocio, and the affected insouciance as he swaggered into the court building, the cold, hard reality has begun to sink in for Trump. The unblended bronzer was slapped on thick, but he still looked haggard, with bags the size of Melania’s Birkins under his eyes.
Journalists in court on Monday reported that after glowering for a while, Trump nodded off. He was also observed with his eyes closed on Tuesday afternoon as jury selection was just getting under way. “That’s hardly the way to make a good impression on jurors,” said Vance. Nonetheless, the poll suggests that half of Americans would consider Trump unfit to serve as president if he is convicted in the New York courtroom. The outcome of this case – possibly the only one to reach a verdict before November – could assume a historical importance.
