Only a third of US adults believe Trump did something illegal in the hush money case , but half of Americans would consider him unfit to be president if he is convicted

When the selection process got under way on Monday, prospective jurors filed past Trump into the rows of a dingy courtroom. Some strained their necks for a glance at the 77-year-old, according to the. Trump stood and turned after the judge introduced him as the defendant, giving them a strained smile.

Polisi said that a big issue for the court to deal with was that of “stealth jurors”, those who had already made up their minds about whether Trump was innocent or guilty. For all his braggadocio, and the affected insouciance as he swaggered into the court building, the cold, hard reality has begun to sink in for Trump. The unblended bronzer was slapped on thick, but he still looked haggard, with bags the size of Melania’s Birkins under his eyes.

Journalists in court on Monday reported that after glowering for a while, Trump nodded off. He was also observed with his eyes closed on Tuesday afternoon as jury selection was just getting under way. “That’s hardly the way to make a good impression on jurors,” said Vance. Nonetheless, the poll suggests that half of Americans would consider Trump unfit to serve as president if he is convicted in the New York courtroom. The outcome of this case – possibly the only one to reach a verdict before November – could assume a historical importance.

Trump Hush Money Case Trial Jury Illegal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump knocks Arizona abortion ruling; third trial delay rejectedThe latest news in US politics, with coverage of Joe Biden and the Democrats, Donald Trump and the Republicans plus daily updates about the 2024 US election.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Trump supporters want to rip up Constitution to allow him a third termDonald Trump has already spoken longingly of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s status as dictator-for-life

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Donald Trump Defiantly Departs Trump Tower Ahead of US Criminal TrialFormer President Donald Trump punches the air as he leaves Trump Tower, calling the trial an assault on America. He is accused of falsifying business records to hide a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Trump knocks Arizona’s abortion ruling; more names redacted in Trump caseThe latest news in US politics, with coverage of Joe Biden and the Democrats, Donald Trump and the Republicans plus daily updates about the 2024 US election.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Most Americans think Trump innocent – but hush money trial could ruin himOnly a third of US adults believe Trump did something illegal in the hush money case, but half of Americans would consider him unfit to be president if he is convicted

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Middle-aged adults in the U.S. experience higher levels of loneliness than European counterpartsMiddle-aged adults in the U.S. tend to report significantly higher levels of loneliness than their European counterparts, possibly due in part to weaker family ties and greater income inequality, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »