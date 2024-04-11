Nottingham Forest hopeful of Awoniyi return for relegation battle

Nottingham Forest are hopeful of having striker Taiwo Awoniyi available for their remaining games as they fight against relegation. Awoniyi has already missed a significant part of the season due to groin surgery and a recent thigh problem.

A scan this week will determine when he can make his comeback.

Nottingham Forest Taiwo Awoniyi Striker Premier League Relegation Injury Comeback

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nuno on Nottingham Forest draw, set-pieces and Awoniyi injuryLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds draw 1-1 with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Awoniyi injury update emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest run-inLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds battle to avoid Premier League relegation

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest drop into Premier League relegation zone after four-point deduction for PSR breachNottingham Forest say they are 'extremely disappointed and dismayed' at being handed a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Supercomputer predicts final PL table after Nottingham Forest points deductionLatest Nottingham Forest news and gossip as a supercomputer predicts the final Premier League table after the Reds were handed a four-point deduction following a two-day hearing this month

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest release hard hitting statement – Follows Premier League points deductionFollowing Premier League points deduction - Nottingham Forest release hard hitting statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »