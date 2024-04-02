Nottingham Forest Boost Survival Hopes with Victory over Fulham

Nottingham Forest gave their hopes of Premier League survival a crucial boost with a convincing victory over Fulham at the City Ground. Despite Fulham threatening a comeback in the second period, the home side's three first-half goals were enough to move them three points clear of the relegation zone. Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring after nine minutes, cutting inside and slotting home after Morgan Gibbs-White's sublime threaded pass found the forward on the left-hand side.

Chris Wood continued his impressive goalscoring form 10 minutes later with a superb strike from range - his eighth in nine appearances - before Gibbs-White added a third, placing a low drive into the bottom corner. It looked like Forest had the points wrapped up by half-time but a breathless second period began with Tosin Adarabioyo's glancing header pulling one back for the visitors after just five minute

