Nottingham couple to appear on 'Aldi's Next Big Thing'

A Nottingham couple are set to appear on ' Aldi's Next Big Thing ' as they compete against suppliers for a spot on the supermarket's shelves. Anja Hammond, 36 and Olly Martin, 33,will appear on the Channel 4 show on Tuesday, April 9. The series will air at 8pm, and will be hosted by broadcaster and author, Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show. Throughout the six part series, suppliers will compete in a range of categories, such as party, world, and confectionery.

Anja and Oli founded Snackcidents in 2017, which is a bakery providing edible cookie dough that’s designed to be eaten straight from the tub. The business was inspired by the couple's childhood baking memories and obsession with Willy Wonka. Should the TV Licence be scrapped? Let us know Anja says: “We decided to take up baking as a form of escapism from our jobs and everyday live

