New Research Shows Pet Owners Prioritize Pets Over Partners

We are a nation of ‘pawrents’, with seven in ten prioritising their pet over their partner, new research has revealed. Young pet owners refer to their pet as their ‘fur baby’, and over a third (36 percent) say their family isn’t complete without an animal living at home. Ninety-seven percent of the 18- to 35-year-old pet owners surveyed said they love their pet as if it were their child, while seven in 10 say they would rather spend time with their beloved animal than their partner.

A sixth (15 percent) like snuggling with their animal so much that they have cancelled plans with friends and family, and three quarters (76 percent) have even cancelled a holiday or special occasion because their pet was unwell. Most pet parents insure their animals, but one in five (19 percent) do not, according to research from the Post Offic

