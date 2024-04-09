New Pizza Takeaway Planned for Salford Shopping Centre

A new pizza takeaway could soon be opening based at Salford Shopping Centre . Plans have been shared for the new food outlet based at 47-48 Market Way, which could serve up to 100 meals per day on average according to a planning report . The site is currently used as a butchers and restaurant, and the application involves the installation of extraction and plant equipment as part of work to convert the premises into a takeaway.

READ MORE: Salford council local elections 2024 candidates list in full If approved, it could be open from Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays, between 11am and 11pm, and would face towards Market Way and the car park outside the shopping centre. The application was submitted by the Pegasus Group on behalf of DPSK Limited. Salford Shopping Centre is based on 1a Hankinson Way and offers a mix of retail, as well as entertainment, promotions, and events on site. It's open seven days per week and has around 80 shops in total as well as an indoor market, which sells a range of different items from school uniforms to fruit, veg, and meat. Stores which are based inside the shopping centre include Aldi, Bodycare, Holland and Barrett, and Costa among others. The application for the proposed new pizza takeaway is under consideration by Salford City Council, with a target decision date of May 20, 2024

Pizza Takeaway Salford Shopping Centre Food Outlet Planning Report Premises Application Opening Decision

