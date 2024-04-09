New Consensus Statement Aims to Improve Endometriosis Evaluation

A new consensus statement has been released with the aim of improving the evaluation of endometriosis. The statement provides updated guidelines and recommendations for the diagnosis and management of this condition. Endometriosis is a common gynecological disorder that affects millions of women worldwide. It is characterized by the presence of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, leading to symptoms such as pelvic pain , infertility, and menstrual irregularities.

The new consensus statement emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary management, and personalized treatment plans for patients with endometriosis. It also highlights the need for further research to improve our understanding of the disease and develop more effective therapies. The statement is expected to have a significant impact on clinical practice and improve the quality of care for women with endometriosis

