New Café and Pizza Restaurant Planned for Former City Bank

Plans have been put forward to open a new café and pizza restaurant in a former city bank. Applicant Grey Duck Ltd is seeking to open a new coffee shop to the front of the former TSB in Low Pavement with a pizzeria to the back. Despite a number of existing restaurants and coffee shops in the city centre already, shoppers and workers were generally supportive of the latest plans which have been submitted to the city council on behalf of Mr David Hallam.
Justin Barker, 52, said: “Considering the number of empty properties in this area, it's essential to have more businesses open, and the building looks appealing. I believe it would do well, especially since people generally enjoy pizza and are looking for such options.” Stacey Carey, 46, a sales assistant at the nearby Birds Bakery, said: “There are not many food outlets around here, but we do get a lot of foot traffic passing through, so it's safe to say that anything opening here will definitely generate revenu
