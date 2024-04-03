New Café and Pizza Restaurant Planned for Former City Bank

Plans have been put forward to open a new café and pizza restaurant in a former city bank. Applicant Grey Duck Ltd is seeking to open a new coffee shop to the front of the former TSB in Low Pavement with a pizzeria to the back. Despite a number of existing restaurants and coffee shops in the city centre already, shoppers and workers were generally supportive of the latest plans which have been submitted to the city council on behalf of Mr David Hallam.

Justin Barker, 52, said: “Considering the number of empty properties in this area, it's essential to have more businesses open, and the building looks appealing. I believe it would do well, especially since people generally enjoy pizza and are looking for such options.” Stacey Carey, 46, a sales assistant at the nearby Birds Bakery, said: “There are not many food outlets around here, but we do get a lot of foot traffic passing through, so it's safe to say that anything opening here will definitely generate revenu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ottimo Pizza Leeds: New restaurant opens in former Pizza Loco venue in OakwoodA new pizzeria has landed in Leeds.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Glasgow restaurant's new menu inspired by famous New York deliA Glasgow restaurant has launched a new menu inspired by the iconic Katz's Deli in New York.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Wagamama creates 55 new jobs in Doncaster with new restaurant opening next monthWagamama is set to create 55 new jobs with the opening of a new Yorkshire restaurant.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Dalesway Cafe, Skipton: Cafe forced to lay off staff due to closure of A59 after landslipIt might be small but Dalesway Cafe’s importance to North Yorkshire’s economy can’t be understated.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Beloved Glasgow restaurant Mother India's Cafe celebrates 20 years in businessAsif Ali, who was born in the east end, has been running Mother India's Cafe, on Argyle Street, since 2004 as part of the beloved family restaurant empire. They are celebrating 20 years in business

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Scottish Restaurant Awards named including southside hidden gem Thai restaurantThe third Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 has been announced with Glasgow taking home a slew of top awards including best Pizzeria, best Middle Eastern and best Thai.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »