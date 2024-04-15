Nathan Patterson suffers injury setback in Everton return

Luckless Nathan Patterson was forced off with injury - just minutes after being handed a return to action for Everton .

The 22-year-old replaced Seamus Coleman at half-time to make his first appearance for Everton since January with Mauricio Pochettino's side already leading 4-0 - but was unable to see out the remainder of the drubbing when he limped off in injury time after appearing to pull his hamstring while attempting to block Alfie Gilchrist's goal-bound effort. With Chelsea leading 6-0 Ben Godfrey came off the bench.

Nathan Patterson Everton Injury Return Scotland Steve Clarke Right-Back Euro 2024 Aaron Hickey Brentford English Premier League Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino Seamus Coleman Ben Godfrey

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nathan Patterson returns to Rangers exit story in honest Everton verdictThe 22-year-old was criticised for his performance for Scotland during the defeat to Northern Ireland.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scotland manager makes Nathan Patterson admission and shrugs off boosScotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted that Nathan Patterson’s form has maybe dipped because he has not featured regularly for Everton.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Sean Dyche claims Nathan Patterson 'didn't get the joke' amid slap rowThe Scotland full back was involved in an altercation with his Everton manager during a training camp in Portugal earlier this month.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Sean Dyche breaks silence on what really happened during Nathan Patterson 'slap' incidentSean Dyche reportedly caused uproar during an Everton training camp

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke: Defeat to Wardley would devastate Clarke, says Johnny NelsonJohnny Nelson explains why he believes that losing would hurt Frazer Clarke more than Fabio Wardley

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Dyche plays down Patterson altercation as 'joke'Everton manager Sean Dyche says there was 'nothing' in an altercation between himself and defender Nathan Patterson.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »