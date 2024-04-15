Nathan Patterson suffers injury setback in Everton return

Luckless Nathan Patterson was forced off with injury - just minutes after being handed a return to action for Everton .
The 22-year-old replaced Seamus Coleman at half-time to make his first appearance for Everton since January with Mauricio Pochettino's side already leading 4-0 - but was unable to see out the remainder of the drubbing when he limped off in injury time after appearing to pull his hamstring while attempting to block Alfie Gilchrist's goal-bound effort. With Chelsea leading 6-0 Ben Godfrey came off the bench.
Nathan Patterson Everton Injury Return Scotland Steve Clarke Right-Back Euro 2024 Aaron Hickey Brentford English Premier League Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino Seamus Coleman Ben Godfrey
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Scotland manager makes Nathan Patterson admission and shrugs off boosScotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted that Nathan Patterson’s form has maybe dipped because he has not featured regularly for Everton.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »