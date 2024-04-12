Mother warns of dangers after daughter dies from nitrous oxide use

A mum has issued a heartbreaking warning after her daughter died inhaling over 200 canisters of nitrous oxide a day. The business student 's mum has now spoken out to warn of the dangers of the drug, which is also known as ' hippy crack '. Sharon Cook told The Sun: 'If there is one more life that could be saved from your report, then it is all worth it. Ellen did not know the dangers of this drug at the time. The message was: it was legal and therefore it's safe.
The risks of nitrous weren't publicised, now everyone can see the risks involved - just don't do it.
