Mother warns of dangers after daughter dies from nitrous oxide use

A mum has issued a heartbreaking warning after her daughter died inhaling over 200 canisters of nitrous oxide a day. The business student 's mum has now spoken out to warn of the dangers of the drug, which is also known as ' hippy crack '. Sharon Cook told The Sun: 'If there is one more life that could be saved from your report, then it is all worth it. Ellen did not know the dangers of this drug at the time. The message was: it was legal and therefore it's safe.

The risks of nitrous weren't publicised, now everyone can see the risks involved - just don't do it.

Mother Warning Daughter Nitrous Oxide Dangers Drug Hippy Crack Legal Safe Risks Inhaling Canisters Business Student

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wetherspoon could open 200 more pubs as demand soarsPre-tax profits surged by almost eight-fold to £36 million, compared to £4.6 million the year before

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

HMS Unicorn: Dundee’s fascinating 200-year-old vesselTHOUGH its history as a shipbuilding centre has always been overshadowed by Glasgow and the Clyde, it is Dundee and the Tay that house the best…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

New Nottingham primary school for 200 pupils won't open this yearWaterside Primary Academy was due to open in Trent Lane

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Scots man to walk 200 miles to Inverness after lockdown inspired new hobbyDave McKellar will leave his house in Glasgow on May 13 with the goal of finishing the almost 200 mile journey in just 10 days.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

BBC Antiques Roadshow viewers in hysterics over 200-year-old 'muff chain'Antiques Roadshow viewers were left in stitches during the latest episode of the BBC show when a guest brought in a 'muff chain' to be evaluated by expert Joanna Hardy

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Decision due on almost 200 city flats amid 'overbearing' fearsWaterway House, a vacant 1970s office building on Waterway Street near to Nottingham Railway Station, is set to be knocked down and replaced by an up to eight-storey block of 191 apartments

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »