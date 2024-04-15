Microsoft to Test Ads for Apps in Windows 11 Start Menu

Microsoft is to try out"recommendations" – ads for apps in the Microsoft Store – in the Windows 11 Start Menu , but only for a small set of US Beta Channel Windows Insiders at first.
The Windows behemoth is known for running ads in its flagship operating system. In 2022, the company released a build that, which it subsequently backed away from. Windows 10 has long featured ads, so the prospect of Microsoft utilizing space in the Windows 11 user interface for its"recommendations" is not unexpected.can be turned off and are limited to a subset of US Beta Channel Windows Insiders who have opted to get the latest operating system updates as soon as they are available.
Microsoft noted:"We regularly try out new experiences and concepts that may never get released with Windows Insiders to get feedback." However, its appearance in the Beta Channel indicates that there is every chance the feature could be released more widely in the future. There are four channels in the Windows Insider program. The Canary Channel allows users to preview platform changes early in the development cycle, while the Dev Channel is aimed at enthusiasts and is used by Microsoft to"incubate new ideas."Want to keep Windows 10 secure? This is how much Microsoft will charge youMicrosoft recommends the Beta Channel for"early adopters.
Microsoft Ads Apps Windows 11 Start Menu Beta Channel Windows Insiders
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »