Mercedes Struggles Continue in F1 Season

For the third straight season, Mercedes have faced a difficult start to the campaign with an inconsistent and underperforming car, despite making radical changes with their W15 challenger. Mercedes suffered a nightmare weekend with a double DNF in Australia last time out, leaving them fourth in the constructors’ championship and already 72 points adrift of Red Bull .

When asked if Mercedes’ ongoing woes have led him to the conclusion that the eight time constructors’ champions have not been able to master F1’s new regulations, Hamilton replied: “I think we just haven’t yet. It’s not over yet. “But I think with this sport, it’s naturally difficult if you start on the right foot and the first brick down has got a good foundation and continue to build on it, I think that’s what we experienced in the past year

Mercedes F1 Struggles Inconsistent Underperforming Car Constructors’ Championship Red Bull Regulations Lewis Hamilton

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CRASH_NET_F1 / 🏆 100. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘An awful feeling as a driver’ - Lewis Hamilton’s W15 qualifying woes examinedLewis Hamilton's ongoing F1 qualifying struggles compared to Mercedes teammate George Russell have been analysed.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton accused of thinking about Ferrari due to Mercedes W15 struggles"Mentally, he's already there!" - Is Lewis Hamilton dreaming of Ferrari already?

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Toto Wolff has “changed mindset” amid Mercedes F1 recovery strugglesToto Wolff says he has a new "mindset" as Mercedes' F1 recovery effort continues.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Damon Hill reveals 'disconnected' and 'misleading' theory on Mercedes F1 strugglesAre Mercedes' issues unlocking speed from W15 down to the team being misled by their own data?

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Mercedes F1 team owner Toto Wolff's net worth revealed amid strugglesToto Wolff, who owns a 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team, has a net worth of $1.6 billion (£1.27 billion), according to Forbes. Despite Mercedes' ongoing competitive struggles, Wolff recently stated that he doesn't have the choice to leave the team. Other F1-related figures, such as Mark Mateschitz, also feature in Forbes' billionaire list.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Toto Wolff reverses plans to skip Japanese Grand Prix amidst Mercedes' strugglesToto Wolff will be in attendance at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, having initially planned to miss the race weekend...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »