Maverick Vinales' Quest for MotoGP History

Looking to become the first-ever MotoGP rider to win a grand prix with three different brands, polesitter Maverick Vinales launched away from pole but was pushed off circuit by Francesco Bagnaia , which resulted in the sprint winner dropping to 11th.

Pedro Acosta instead took the lead ahead of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller, who made a stunning first lap after starting 11th.There was contact on lap two between Marc Marquez and Miller which allowed Bagnaia to claim third. Martin began his charge for the lead on the same lap but with every move that came from Martin, Acosta was equal to it.

After seeing Martin take the lead, Marquez fourth hard to latch on the Pramac rider’s heels, passing Bagnaia and Acosta in quick succession.There was more contact for Marquez on lap five as he came from a long way back to try and take the lead away from Martin at the final corner.Lap seven saw even more hard racing as Acosta produced a stunning overtake on Bagnaia at turn one.

After losing six tenths to Acosta and Marquez on lap nine, Martin was overtaken by both Acosta and Marquez, before the latter took the lead of the first for the first time.Acosta regained the lead as a result but the charge from behind was coming as Vinales got through on Martin for second.After losing time in back-to-back laps against Acosta, Vinales responded on the penultimate lap as he went quicker than the rookie by over half a second.

