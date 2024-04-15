Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Balances Fatherhood and Golf Success

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has warned his rivals that he 'will not take his eye off the ball' as he looks to juggle being a father with adding to his ever-growing trophy haul . World No 1 Scheffler claimed a second Green Jacket in three years - and a third tournament victory in a little over a month - after finishing four strokes clear of Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National.

'I would say the best momentum turner that I had was the birdie putt on eight. It was a challenging read because it turned early and it was really straight at the end. 'You had to really start on line and hope it held its line. I poured that one in and it gave me some good momentum and I used that to birdie nine and 10 and keep pushing. Scheffler: I had to stay aggressive'I knew there were birdies out there on the back nine.

