Marcus Rashford recalled to Manchester United's starting team against Liverpool

Erik ten Hag has recalled Marcus Rashford to Manchester United 's starting team against Liverpool because he feels 'it's a game for him'. United lost 4-3 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night and they must respond to that loss by producing an improved performance against Liverpool . Ten Hag's side enjoyed a win that will be remembered for decades against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals before the international break.

That result provides hope that another positive result can be secured but the feeling is Liverpool will be desperate for revenge. ALSO READ: Ten Hag criticises United players over three weaknesses ALSO READ: United fans have made their feelings clear on Greenwood After the game against Chelsea, there have been two changes to the starting team, with Willy Kambwala and Rashford replacing Raphael Varane and Antony respectively. "Fantastic, a great moment, the kind of game you always look for in a season, Manchester United and Liverpool," Ten Hag told MUTV ahead of kick-off on Sunday. "We'll get energy from anger . We're obviously very angry about the last minutes of the game. The last minute was far below our standards and we should have done much better. "But you can't change it anymore but you can change the future. Again, there is a connection and we have a strong bond with our fans, it made us win last time and we have to do it together, so today is the sam

Erik Ten Hag Marcus Rashford Manchester United Liverpool Starting Team Game Performance Victory Revenge FA Cup Quarter-Finals Chelsea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United vs Liverpool live score and goal updates as Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala startMan United take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and we'll bring you live updates from the game in this blog.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Marcus Rashford opens up on one regret after Manchester United beat LiverpoolMarcus Rashford scored an equaliser in extra-time before Amad scored Manchester United's winner to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man United fans tear into Marcus Rashford after what they saw him do against LiverpoolThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Man United stance on accepting offer for Marcus Rashford revealedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Jadon Sancho sends two-word message to Marcus Rashford after Man United winMan United winger Jadon Sancho is on loan at Borussia Dortmund currently after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag back in September

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United face battle to keep Marcus Rashford as PSG step up pursuitThe top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »