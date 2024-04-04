Mansfield Council Responds to MP's Comments on Housing Allocation

Mansfield 's council says it allocates housing "fairly and objectively" after the area's MP came under fire for comments about "non-British nationals" on waiting lists . Ben Bradley, who is also the Conservative Party 's candidate for East Midlands Mayor , has been accused of being as "far right as it comes" for his comments, made in a party political broadcast on Tuesday (April 2).
Mr Bradley says his comments were "simple common sense" and speaking about the widespread criticism he has received, he said: "Honesty not sure what planet some people live on." The comments were made in a Conservative Party broadcast shown across the country on BBC One on Tuesday night, just before The One Show. Fronted by Mr Bradley, the mayoral candidate used part of the broadcast to talk about the record of Labour-led council
Mansfield Council Housing Allocation MP Comments Non-British Nationals Waiting Lists Conservative Party East Midlands Mayor Criticism Broadcast
