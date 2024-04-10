Manchester City's comeback against Real Madrid praised by Spanish media

Manchester City fought back from difficult situations against a strong Real Madrid side in a raucous Santiago Bernabeu and crucially avoided defeat heading into next week’s Champions League second leg. City boss Guardiola was handed a setback just hours before kick-off with Kevin De Bruyne falling ill and had to adapt. Mateo Kovacic filled De Bruyne’s position, and his stability allowed the likes of Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden to flourish in attack.

City took an early lead and dominated much of the second half but were pegged back by a couple of deflected goals and a beautiful volley from Federico Valverde to make it 3-3. After a barnstorming first leg, the Manchester Evening News has taken a look at how the Spanish media has reacted to the result. READ MORE: Real Madrid have one 'doubt' for Man City return leg as major Jude Bellingham concern raised READ MORE: Foden, De Bruyne, Walker - Man City injury latest and return dates after Real Madrid Guardiola's invention at the Bernabeu was enough Spanish football outlet SPORT wrote: "As it could not be otherwise, Pep Guardiola once again innovated concepts with his Manchester City in the intense draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu (3-3). The coach was forced to make changes after ruling out the presence of Kevin de Bruyne due to stomach problems, a new invention that demonstrates the tactical variability of a team that seems practically invincibl

Manchester City Real Madrid Champions League Comeback Pep Guardiola

