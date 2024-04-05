Man United Fans Left Dumbfounded by Erik ten Hag's Press Conference

Man United fans have been left dumbfounded by Erik ten Hag’s post-match press conference after the 4-3 defeat against Chelsea . The Blues scored a 101st-minute winner through hattrick hero Cole Palmer to take all three points after battling back from 3-2 down in injury time. Chelsea had 28 shots (10 on target) to Man United ’s 19 (five on target) and also enjoyed 56% of the ball in the contest.When asked if allowing 28 shots is unsustainable moving forward, he said: “It is ridiculous .

We showed that we ranked fourth for goals conceded before tonight, and everyone is talking to each other after.”Man United fans have voiced their displeasure with the performance and their manager’s comments on social media, with some even calling for Ten Hag to be sacked. I actually feel sorry for him seeing him like this, I understand Ineos doesn’t want to interfere in football decisions but at least put the guy out of his misery and allow Wilcox to bring a new manager when he comes i

