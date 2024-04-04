Man jailed for killing sister's ex-partner after uninvited visit

A man has been jailed for the 'completely unnecessary' killing of his sister's 'nuisance' ex-partner after he turned up uninvited at her home. Liam Fosbrook, now 29, 'took the law into his own hands' and stabbed Dylan Towers, 35, after Mr Towers arrived at his sister Tara's Stockport home in December 2021 despite having been banned from contacting her.

Armed with two large kitchen knives, Fosbrook went out and confronted Mr Towers, who was not armed, in the back garden of the property in Brinnington, inflicting 'at least three' stab wounds to the neck, chest and arm. Prosecutors said Fosbrook 'did nothing' to help Mr Towers afterwards and instead returned inside the house. Neighbours called police and the court was told the quick actions of emergency services prevented Mr Towers from dying at the scene. However he succumbed to his injuries 12 days later in hospital

