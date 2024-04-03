Major Change in Greater Manchester's Mayoral Election

A major change has been made to Greater Manchester’s mayoral election. Andy Burnham is standing for a third term on May 2, and he is known to have five challengers as of Tuesday (April 2), with the deadline for nominations being Friday (April 5). On the ballot currently are Laura Evans (Conservatives), Jake Austin (Liberal Democrats), Hannah Spencer (Green Party), Dan Barker (Reform UK), and Nick Buckley (Independent).

Mr Burnham has been the city-region’s mayor since 2017, winning elections that year and in 2021. However, those elections were run differently to the 2024 contest. READ MORE: The new city centre skyscraper unveiled in Manchester's 'premier' neighbourhood The first polls used the supplementary vote (SV) system, which saw the electorate put two crosses on their ballot paper. They were to select a first-preference and second-preference candidat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trafford Park incident: Major incident declared by Greater Manchester PoliceFirefighters, police officers and paramedics are on the scene

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Greater Manchester council awarded £2m for work on two major roadsIt comes as a report reveals the amount needed to fix the backlog of local road repairs has reached a record £16.3 billion

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Greater Manchester Police reveal major knife crime update'Although we are pleased with the results, our work doesn’t stop'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

'Traffic chaos' warning as major Greater Manchester road closedBuckstones Road in Shaw will be closed for two weeks for major gas works, causing delays and bus diversions

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

George Galloway considering running for Greater Manchester mayorGeorge Galloway, the new Rochdale MP, is contemplating standing against Andy Burnham to become Greater Manchester's mayor. He has threatened to wipe Labour off the local council and field candidates for Parliament across the country. Galloway aims to get a 'better deal' for the city's surrounding towns.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »