Luton's 90th-minute winner boosts their chances of Premier League survival

Manager Rob Edwards admitted to feeling “drained” after Luton scored a 90th-minute winner to come from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Kenilworth Road and take a huge step in the direction of Premier League survival. Carlton Morris’s goal at the death – which was knocked in at the far post from substitute Cauley Woodrow’s cross – capped a strong second-half display from the home side and moved them level on points with 17th-place Nottingham Forest, who have a game in hand.

That footnote felt insignificant at the end as the stadium rocked with the euphoria of a first league win since Brighton were beaten here late in January.“I’m quite drained,” said Edwards. “It’s been a tough period and it’s going to continue to be that way. “It feels great. It’s hard to win a Premier League game, especially for us. We’ve got to find more in the remaining games. “We put pressure on the lads after (losing against) Tottenham and Arsenal, but I thought we deserved i

Luton Bournemouth Premier League Survival Victory Manager Rob Edwards

