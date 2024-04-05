Luke Littler: I'm just a lad doing what I do best

Luke Littler insists he is “just a lad doing what he does best” after Nathan Aspinall called him a celebrity rather than a darts player. Littler has transcended the sport following his explosion onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas. The 17-year-old has been a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show , Comic Relief and appeared on a podcast with social media stars The Sidemen .

However, that has not been a distraction as he has proved himself to be already one of the best players in the world, having won titles at the Bahrain Masters, PDC Players Championship, Belgian Open and making it back-to-back nightly Premier League wins at his Manchester homecoming on Thursday. “Maybe look at my following, I might be classed as a celebrity,” he said. “But I’m just a lad doing what he does best. “I just have to get on with it. Whether I say things and don’t back it up. But at the minute I’m saying things and do back it u

Luke Littler Darts Celebrity Rising Star World Championship Jonathan Ross Show Comic Relief Podcast Social Media Stars Sidemen Bahrain Masters PDC Players Championship Belgian Open Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luke Littler beats Nathan Aspinall to win Premier League Darts night nine in BelfastTeenager Luke Littler wins his first Premier League Darts night with a 6-4 win over Nathan Aspinall in Belfast.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Luke Littler beats Nathan Aspinall to win Premier League Darts night nine in BelfastTeenager Luke Littler wins his first Premier League Darts night with a 6-4 win over Nathan Aspinall in Belfast.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Luke Littler overcomes Nathan Aspinall to secure first Premier League winLittler never looked back after edging out Luke Humphries in the opening quarter-final at the SSE Arena and then beating Michael Van Gerwen

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Luke Littler overcomes Nathan Aspinall to secure first Premier League winLittler never looked back after edging out Luke Humphries in the opening quarter-final at the SSE Arena and then beating Michael Van Gerwen

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Luke Littler produces sensational checkout to win his first Premier League nightLuke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall in the final.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Luke Littler has new superstition that he'll do 'every week' after Premier League winLittler triumphed 6-4 against Nathan Aspinall in the week nine final in Belfast.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »