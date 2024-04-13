Locals Slam Council for Failing to Fix Dangerous Cycle Lane

Locals have criticized the council for claiming to have fixed 'Britain's worst cycle lane ' when it is still dangerous. Despite overnight works to make the lane clearer and prevent trips and falls, over 100 people have been injured after tripping over a curb in Keynsham near Bristol .

The council's recent markings on the lane have not made a difference according to locals.

Cycle Lane Dangerous Council Keynsham Bristol Injuries Curb Markings

