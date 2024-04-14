Liverpool Suffers First Home Defeat in Premier League Since October 2022

If the finale of Jurgen Klopp 's reign is being referred to as the Last Dance behind the scenes at Liverpool , then this was the week when the music stopped.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp reign is coming full circle after what Liverpool supporters did against Crystal PalaceLiverpool have only lost three times at home in the Premier League in front of their fans in seven years and two of them have now come at the hands of the South Londoners. No wonder chairman Steve Parish breezed through Anfield’s mixed zone with a smile as wide as the Mersey tunnel at full time.

Fresh from a shocking 3-0 defeat to Atalanta on Thursday night to all but end their hopes of Europa League glory, the Reds have had an even more harmful loss inflicted on them here and they only have themselves to blame. Far too often the players made the wrong decision: the passes were loose; the touches were heavy; the groans were loud. And frequent.

The Reds, as is now customary, responded well enough, forcing saves from Dean Henderson via efforts from Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, while Wataru Endo rocked the woodwork following a penalty-area melee. Substitute Diogo Jota had a glorious chance to restore parity in the second half but his goal-bound effort was blocked by Nathaniel Clyne before Tyrick Mitchell made a timely intervention to keep out a frustrated, peripheral Salah.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Premier League Defeat Crystal Palace

