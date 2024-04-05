Liverpool Manager Klopp Praises Alexis Mac Allister After Win Over Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the “absolutely insane” Alexis Mac Allister after he helped inspire a win over Sheffield United . The Argentina midfielder has been in superb form since the turn of the year and is proving to be one of the best signings and players of the season. Sheff Utd gave Arsenal, City a fun 18 minutes but Liverpool are inevitable and Mac Allister is magic.

Cody Gakpo made sure of the three points late on as the Reds returned to the top of the Premier League after Arsenal’s win against Luton on Wednesday and Klopp was high in praise of Mac Allister. “We had to dig very deep, but that is normal,” the Liverpool boss told BBC. “Our attitude was good, the football was not great in a lot of moments. “We saw how quick passes can change the game after 60 minutes, Robertson down the line, bam bam bam. Then Macca’s goal was the complete game changer, and it’s a wonderful goal for 3-1 as well

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Alexis Mac Allister Sheffield United Premier League Football

