Less Than Half of Voters Planning to Participate in East Midlands Mayor Election

A new poll suggests less than half of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire's voters are planning to take part in the upcoming East Midlands Mayor election - which is set to cost £4 million. The first election for the brand new role takes place on May 2, the same day as voting for police and crime commissioners in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. With less than a month to go until the election, new research also claims that just 33 percent of the public know when the vote is being held.

The devolution deal for Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire hands significant powers and funding to the region that are currently held by the central Government, meaning a new East Midlands Combined County Authority will be able to take decisions on areas ranging from housing to transport. Heading up that authority will be the first East Midlands Mayor, with six candidates having put their name forward so fa

