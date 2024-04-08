Leeds-based bakery to appear on Aldi's Next Big Thing

Mina Said-Allsopp and Alpchan Ural, from Leeds , will appear on Aldi ’s Next Big Thing tomorrow at 8pm. Ms Said-Allsopp is founder of Wildcraft Bakery, a gluten-free bakery based in Leeds , while Mr Ural manages operations. After being picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a contract to stock Aldi stores nationwide, viewers will see the duo present their gluten free and vegan Hedgerow Whoopie Pie to the judges.

The little cakes are flavoured with wild spices, with rosewater buttercream and wild spiced rose petal jam inside. Hosted by Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, the six-part series sees suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery. Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two. The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit. The three then taste test the improved products, before Ms Ashfield decides the winner, which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores. Ms Ashfield said “We eat with our eyes, especially in bakery. If it doesn’t look fresh and appealing it won’t sel

Leeds Bakery Aldi Next Big Thing Gluten-Free Vegan Hedgerow Whoopie Pie Competition Suppliers

