Lea Michele Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Second Pregnancy

Lea Michele made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her second pregnancy. She wowed in a backless red gown and proudly cradled her growing baby bump .

Glee star Lea Michele's joy as she shows off blossoming baby bumpLea Michele - best known for her role as Rachel Berry on Glee and her roles on Broadway - has excitedly shared with fans on Instagram that she is expecting her second baby

